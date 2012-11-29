By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Nov 29 A small but growing number of
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives believe tax
hikes on the rich like those favored by President Barack Obama
will be part of a final deal to resolve the so-called fiscal
cliff.
"I wouldn't have a problem with letting those tax rates [for
the rich] go up," provided they are coupled with spending cuts,
Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho told Reuters Thursday.
A similar sentiment expressed by about a half-dozen House
Republicans in recent days likely will increase pressure on
their party's congressional leadership to reach a bipartisan
agreement with Obama and his fellow Democrats.
For weeks, the fight over whether to raise taxes on the
wealthy - those families with net incomes above $250,000 - has
dominated the debate on averting the fiscal cliff, which is a
combination of steeper tax hikes and spending cuts due to begin
in January unless Congress and Obama find an alternative plan.
Simpson, a seven-term veteran, said that raising taxes on
the rich "wouldn't be my preferred way to do it. But elections
have consequences," referring to Obama's re-election earlier
this month.
Another senior Republican lawmaker, who asked not to be
identified, told Reuters that a Democratic bill, which passed
the Senate in July and would raise income taxes on families with
net incomes above $250,000, could pass his chamber if it got to
the floor.
The lawmaker said he was confident, however, that House
Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, would not allow this bill to
be brought to the House floor for a vote, explaining: "It may be
popular" but "it's class warfare."
Republican Representative Steve King said he and fellow
conservatives could live with raising taxes. "Conservatives
might be able to figure how they can go home and rationalize a
vote that included a revenue increase and or a tax rate
increase," King said.
The lawmakers' remarks came a day after initial cracks in
what had been Republican unity against any income tax increases.
On Wednesday, Representative Tom Cole said it was time to
extend tax cuts for everyone making up to $250,000 to "secure"
those rates for most Americans.
Another conservative House Republican, Representative Tim
Scott, a first-term congressman, said that such a measure "could
pass the House," according to Scott's spokesman. The aide added
that Scott does not support legislation raising taxes on the
rich, however.