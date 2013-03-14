WASHINGTON, March 14 President Barack Obama and
Republican senators on Thursday discussed working on a
stand-alone corporate tax reform bill rather than the more
comprehensive approach to updating the U.S. tax code that has
been the goal of both political parties.
Freshman Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona said the idea was
raised by fellow Republican Senator Patrick Toomey of
Pennsylvania and that Obama was open to the idea, although no
decisions were made during their meeting in the U.S. Capitol.
Obama, according to senators, said he would support a
revenue-neutral corporate tax reform effort - a message the
president also delivered to House of Representatives Republicans
on Wednesday.
"If he's agreed, and he has, that the lowering of rates with
the corporate tax will be revenue neutral, there's no reason we
can't do that now," said Flake.
Obama met with Republican senators as part of a nearly
two-week-long outreach to lawmakers that the president hopes
improves chances of a broad deficit-reduction deal.
But many Republicans, including Senate Republican leader
Mitch McConnell, expressed reservations over doing corporate tax
reform without comprehensive changes to the U.S. tax code.
The endless budget standoffs in Washington have highlighted
stark differences over how and to what extent individuals should
be taxed, with Democrats backing higher tax rates for the
wealthy.
Obama and Republicans are closer together on the need to
revamp corporate taxes, with both sides backing a lower top
rate. The current statutory rate of 35 percent is the steepest
in the industrialized world, although some companies pay far
less, and others pay more.
The White House proposed a "framework" for corporate tax
reform last year, that called for trimming the rate to 28
percent. Republicans generally want to pare it to 25 percent.
A key sticking point is that many businesses are set up as
entities that do not pay a corporate rate. In these so-called
pass-through organizations such as law firms and hedge funds,
individual owners pay the individual tax rate, now topping out
near 40 percent.
"On the corporate side, it sounded like we're in agreement"
McConnell said Thursday.
But he added, "for myself, I don't see how you can do
corporate tax reform only. We have too many (pass-through
entities) all across America. ... We don't want to have an
adverse effect on American small business."