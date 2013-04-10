By Kim Dixon
| WASHINGTON, April 10
WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday will issue a greatest hits list of ideas to raise $580
billion in new tax revenues over a decade, including a minimum
tax on the wealthy and putting an end to some corporate tax
breaks, administration officials said.
The president's 2014 budget proposal, expected to be
released in full later on Wednesday, has no chance of moving
forward in the divided U.S. Congress. But as lawmakers consider
a revamp of the tax code and face a deadline on the government's
debt limit this summer, some Obama measures could play a role.
The bid will revive Obama's offer last year to Republican
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner during the
negotiations to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff of looming tax
hikes and spending cuts.
Senior administration official previewed the budget on
condition of anonymity to reporters ahead of the release.
Obama will officially propose a new "Buffett tax" named for
investor Warren Buffett that phases in a minimum 30 percent tax
rate on household income above $1 million, the advisors said.
He had earlier backed the idea but not included it in his
budget proposals.
The White House also will bring back a long-running proposal
to cap itemized deductions and exemptions among wealthier
taxpayers - starting at household income of roughly $250,000.
The cap would apply to the same list of deductions in years
past, officials said. That includes the charitable tax break and
the exemption for municipal bond interest.
Obama is not seeking to raise individual tax rates as he has
in prior budgets, according to a White House document. For
years, he sought to raise rates on household income above
$250,000.
The fiscal cliff deal raised rates for households earning
more than $450,000 a year, from 35 percent to 39.6 percent.
Also in the budget is ending the tax break for "carried
interest" profits earned by fund managers like those who run
private equity and other investment firms, officials said.
Administration officials also said to expect the White House
to pitch familiar ideas to limit energy tax breaks, curb tax
shifting to low-tax countries like the Cayman Islands, and a bid
to end a tax break for corporate jets.
Obama proposes cutting the top U.S. corporate tax rate to 28
percent from 35 percent, now the highest in the industrialized
world.
Obama has said that he backs a full-scale revamp of the
entire tax code, both individual and corporate, and a White
House summary called the budget proposals a "down payment."
Top tax-writers in Congress also back a tax rewrite, but the
process is fraught with disagreement over how to streamline the
code and whether to raise new revenue in the process.