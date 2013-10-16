NEW YORK Oct 16 Yields on U.S. Treasury
securities due this month surged on Wednesday and the cost of
borrowing against Treasuries in the repurchase agreement market
rose as investors fretted about gridlock in Washington over
raising the government debt ceiling.
Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate were said to be close to
agreeing on a proposal to raise the debt limit on Wednesday,
though with no deal yet agreed to, investors continued to be
wary of debt at risk of delayed payments.
Interest rates on T-bills due Oct. 24 jumped
dramatically to trade at 0.72 percent, up from 0.51 percent late
on Tuesday. They have surged from 0.03 percent at the beginning
of the month.
The cost to borrow overnight with loans backed by Treasuries
also jumped to around 0.35 percent. These had traded at around
0.10 percent before fears over the debt ceiling came to the
fore.