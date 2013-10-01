By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Some federal workers
furloughed by the U.S. government shutdown plan to put their
free time to use, stationing themselves at shuttered museums and
monuments on Wednesday morning to direct tourists to open
attractions.
The stand-in tour guides, who will provide their services
gratis, plan to gather outside the Smithsonian Museum of Natural
History and hand out leaflets saying whether major tourist spots
are open or closed.
The U.S. Capitol? Closed. The Corcoran Gallery of Art? Open.
"I remembered from the government shutdown in the mid 1990s
that there were a lot of tourists who didn't get the message
that the Smithsonian museums were closed. They'd planned a trip
around it, then they get there and the doors were closed," said
Carl Goldman, director of a local affiliate of the American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
To make sure that did not happen again, AFSCME Council 26,
which represents employees at the Justice Department, Federal
Aviation Administration, Library of Congress and other agencies,
joined with the American Federation of Government Employees
Local 12, which primarily represents Labor Department workers.
"We thought maybe we could put something out that would help
them and help us," Goldman said.
With the help of AFSCME national and the AFL-CIO's
Washington D.C. Metro Council, the unions created the "Federal
Worker's Guide to Shutdown D.C.," which gives the status of
major points of interest.
The furloughed workers will be in green and blue union
t-shirts on the Constitution Avenue side of the Natural History
Museum from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. If the shutdown is
long and the effort is successful, they may add volunteers at
other museums.
Furloughed workers will be carrying signs.
"My favorite slogan is: 'I would rather be working for
you,'" Goldman said.
The labor groups say it's an opportunity to have a
conversation with Americans visiting the nation's capitol and
overseas visitors.
"It will give us the chance to let them see that federal
workers are just like any other person. They're trying to do a
good job and take care of their family," Goldman said.