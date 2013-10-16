By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Oct 16 The U.S. Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association has set up a number of
protocols to keep its members updated in the event of a U.S.
government default, SIFMA officials said in a media call on
Wednesday.
In the event the U.S. Congress is unable to reach a deal to
renew the government's borrowing authority, which could lead to
a U.S. default, the trade group still expects the U.S. Treasury
to make timely payments on Thursday, said Rob Toomey, managing
director and associate general counsel, on the call.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate announced a last-minute deal
to avert a historic lapse in the government's borrowing ability
and a potentially damaging debt default, and to reopen the
government after a two-week shutdown.
In its call, SIFMA, whose members include large and small
brokerage firms, banks and asset management firms, said it would
monitor the situation closely. The organization is prepared to
hold calls to update members about the status of such changes in
the payment dates of Treasuries, if needed, Toomey said.