WASHINGTON Oct 4 While most on Wall Street
continue to believe it very unlikely the United States will
default on its debt later this month, banks and securities firms
are already gearing up for how to handle any U.S. Treasuries
tainted by missed payments.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a
trade group that represents hundreds of securities firms, banks
and asset managers, has drawn up plans so that trading platforms
can still process deals involving defaulted U.S. Treasuries,
SIFMA Managing Director Rob Toomey said on Friday.
Political dysfunction in Washington has raised the
possibility of the once unthinkable: a default that could
potentially trigger financial and economic mayhem.
Washington could start missing payments on its debt if
Congress and the White House fail to reach a deal soon to raise
the nation's $16.7 trillion cap on government borrowing.
SIFMA is counting on an announcement by the Treasury
Department the day before it misses payment on a bill, note or
bond. That would allow the financial world to calibrate systems
to recognize instruments in default.
"Protocols are being put into place," Toomey said in a
conference call with reporters.
Banks have been working intensely on their plans to deal
with a potential default.
"We're so focused on the plumbing on this, and have been for
awhile," a source at a major bank said of the contingency
planning underway. "We're dealing with the key people in IT,
financing, and risk management to make sure it's all working.
But the environment will be tricky."
Toomey said SIFMA's working presumption was that the
Treasury, the night before it believed it would miss a payment,
would announce that it would pay creditors one day late.
A missed payment would constitute a default. But if the
Treasury fails to communicate its plans, the world's trading
systems would act on the assumption that the security was paid.
In that case, the security would disappear from traders'
systems and would no longer be able to be bought, sold or used
as collateral in other deals, Toomey said.
However, were default to occur, the world would be a very
different place.
DOOMSDAY SCENARIO
Borrowing costs could surge for businesses and consumers and
the stock market could plunge. The Treasury warned on Thursday
that a default could trigger a financial crisis and the worst
recession since the Great Depression.
SIFMA will be on high alert for a default beginning on
October 16, the day before the Treasury says it might be forced
to stop adding to the national debt.
The next day, the Treasury must make principal and interest
payments. Debt payments are also due on October 24 and October
31. The Congressional Budget Office has forecast that the nation
would not start defaulting on its obligations, which include
everything from debts to Social Security checks, until October
22.
If the government knew it was going to miss payments on any
of its debts, SIFMA thinks dealers would have to know about it
well before 8 p.m. eastern time the previous night in order to
have time to adjust their systems. Trading of Treasuries gets
going in Tokyo around that time.
SIFMA thinks if the Treasury cannot make investors whole the
day after payments were due, it would continue issuing one-day
extensions to maturity dates.
"So long as timely notification is given, systems can be
adjusted to take that (Treasury) security," Toomey said.
No amount of planning, however, will be able to answer the
most important question for the market in the event of a U.S.
default: What's the price?
"The market will have to find a price for defaulted
securities," the bank source said.
