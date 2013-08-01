* Blocked bill sends Congress back to budget drawing board
* Shutdown deadline looms when lawmakers return from August
break
* Republican senators to stay in touch with White House
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Aug 1 A battle in Congress expected
this fall over the budget and a potential government shutdown
broke out early on Thursday as Republicans in the U.S. Senate
effectively killed a $54 billion spending bill for
transportation and housing projects.
All but one Republican voted against the measure, denying it
the 60 votes it needed to advance past a procedural hurdle.
Blockage of the Senate's first appropriations bill, along
with a decision on Wednesday by Republicans in the House of
Representatives to halt consideration of their own
transportation funding measure, sends Congress back to the
drawing board to find a way to agree on spending and taxes.
It marked the failure of a much-touted return to normal
budgeting practices in Congress as a way to try to overcome deep
fiscal divisions between the two parties.
When Congress returns from a five-week recess in September,
lawmakers will have just nine legislative days to craft a
stop-gap funding measure to keep government agencies from
shutting down as the new fiscal year gets under way on Oct. 1.
On Wednesday, the majority Republicans in the House halted
consideration of a much more austere $44 billion
transportation-housing bill, as not enough Republicans were
willing to support the measure to overcome the opposition of
Democrats who said the cuts were simply too deep.
KEEPING SEQUESTER
In the Senate, just one Republican - Susan Collins of Maine
- voted to advance the transportation measure.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had called on his
party to block the bill, saying Democrats were trying to spend
far more than would be allowed under the across-the-board
"sequester" spending cuts.
Those cuts were set in motion by a 2011 budget deal after
Congress failed to agree on other deficit reduction measures.
They went into effect in March and are now causing hundreds of
thousands of temporary layoffs at government agencies and
defense contractors.
But even a short-term spending measure will require the
Democratic-led Senate and Republican-led House to find a way to
replace or at least reduce the sequester cuts. They face a $91
billion gap between their top-line spending levels, and even
deeper differences on spending for various domestic programs
such as community development grants and the Environmental
Protection Agency.
"We needed to indicate that we'd keep our word" to maintain
spending cuts, McConnell said, explaining the vote. He dismissed
suggestions that a primary re-election challenge he faces from a
conservative Tea Party-backed candidate in his home state of
Kentucky influenced his stance on the issue.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Patty Murray, a Washington
Democrat, complained that Senate Republican leaders "threw a
tantrum" in blocking the bill.
"Senate Republicans chose gridlock over jobs," she added.
After insisting that the House pursue "regular order" on
budget legislation, House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday
publicly acknowledged for the first time that the 12 spending
bills would not be passed by Sept. 30 and said a short-term
funding extension "would probably be in the nation's interest."
Congress a few weeks later faces another, potentially more
consequential deadline to raise the $16.7 trillion federal
borrowing limit. Failure to do so would ultimately lead to a
default on U.S. debt repayments and a possible global financial
crisis.
Meanwhile, a group of eight Republican senators led by
Georgia's Johnny Isakson held their second meeting in as many
days with White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough in an
effort to find a path forward on the budget.
Both sides have been tight-lipped about the talks, but have
acknowledged that little progress has been made so far. Still,
the meetings are the only regular, open communication line
between the Obama administration and Congress on fiscal issues.
One Republican aide said the group plans to stay in touch
during the August break by telephone. Other Republican senators
participating in Thursday's meeting included Kelly Ayotte, Bob
Corker, Lindsey Graham, and John McCain.
"I don't know that there's much more optimism than there was
earlier in the week but there's still an openness," the
Republican aide said.