WASHINGTON Oct 1 The partial shutdown of the U.S. government would probably not buy the government much more time to raise its limit on borrowing in order to avert a default, a Treasury spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Treasury expects the government will no longer be able to legally add to the national debt by Oct. 17 unless Congress authorizes more borrowing to pay the nation's bills.

"It is unlikely that a brief government shutdown would materially alter Treasury's forecasts," a Treasury spokesperson said.