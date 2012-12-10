* Rebranded "sequester" seen as part of possible deal
* Would be more targeted
* Lawmakers want trigger to match spending, revenue targets
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 Of the many distasteful
elements to the year-end "fiscal cliff" that Washington is
desperately trying to avoid, few are more loathed than the
automatic, indiscriminate spending cuts scheduled to begin on
Jan. 2.
Yet a repeat of this agonizing drama could play out next
summer.
That is because Congress, as part of deal to avert the
year-end fiscal cliff of steep tax increases and
across-the-board budget cuts, is likely to enact another forcing
mechanism, or trigger, to make sure it keeps its latest round of
deficit-reduction promises.
Lawmakers say automatic cuts and tax changes will be needed
later because there is too little time now to get specific, with
Congress racing to undo the damage it did in 2011.
At best, President Barack Obama and House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner will agree on broad targets for increased
tax revenues, cuts to federal healthcare and retirement programs
and other savings.
"We are going to need an enforcement mechanism," said
Representative James Lankford, a Republican on the House Budget
Committee from Oklahoma. "I've only been here two years but the
one thing I've learned is Congress won't do anything until they
have to. Until we create a have-to moment, it'll never occur."
The so-called automatic "sequester" cuts - split evenly
between the military and domestic programs - were dictated by
the last deficit reduction deal in August 2011, which settled a
bruising fight over raising the U.S. debt limit.
Those cuts were meant to be so painful that Congress would
have no choice but to find $1.2 trillion in 10-year savings
elsewhere by the end of 2012.
This does not mean that Congress will use the same meat-ax
approach. Instead, lawmakers and policy analysts are
recommending a rebranded version that is more targeted with a
new name to replace the discredited term "sequester."
Among the possible substitutes under consideration are
"fallback," "failsafe" and "backstop."
Democratic Senator Kent Conrad of North Dakota, the retiring
chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said the only way to
get a deal by the end of the year is to agree on a "down
payment" of some revenue increases, such as tax rises for the
wealthy, and spending cuts.
The two sides would set forth a "framework" outlining
targets for tax reform revenues and healthcare savings next
year, he said, with the failsafe available in the event Congress
fails to act.
"It's very important that the failsafe actually be good
policy, because the failsafe may actually become the default
position," said Conrad.
NO ROADMAP IN SEQUESTER
Most agree that the sequester was bad budget policy, leaving
little flexibility in its implementation. Even Obama's latest
public offer proposes to turn it off.
Because it targeted only discretionary spending on
government programs, agencies and defense, it did not encourage
lawmakers to make any progress on the biggest sources of
potential savings - increased tax revenues and cuts to federal
benefit programs known as entitlements.
"The current sequester doesn't do anything to tell you where
the deal should be," said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director
for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a deficit-
reduction group.
Essentially, more targeted trigger cuts and tax rises would
be better than reductions to largely unrelated to programs that
have already taken big cuts this year. But they would still pale
in comparison with the full and specific savings that Congress
aims to achieve next year, when it fills in the details of
targets set out in any year-end deal.
For example, if lawmakers cannot agree on specific program
cuts to achieve a certain level of savings to the Medicare
healthcare program for the elderly, the trigger could
automatically increase premiums charged to seniors or reduce
reimbursement payments to healthcare providers.
Similarly, if revenue targets are not met through tax
reform, across-the-board tax increases or caps on deductions
could be imposed, analysts say.
"We don't want a trigger ever to be easy to live with. We
want it to be related to the agreements that are reached," said
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.
But skeptics say that any new, gentler trigger is unlikely
to work any better than the sequester.
"They are looking for the 'Goldilocks' trigger - not so
harsh that it would hurt to be implemented, but harsh enough
that it will get them to act," said William Gale, a tax policy
expert at the Brookings Institution.
"But there is no such thing, since they can always abolish
triggers that they set earlier, as the deadline approaches. If
the fiscal cliff is not a big enough of a trigger to get them to
act, what would be?"
Some lawmakers, notably conservative budget hawks who want
to cut military budgets as well as domestic spending, say the
sequester is doing its job - forcing Congress to act.
"There has to be cuts to the budget. If the sequesters are
the only way we can get them, so be it." said Representative
Justin Amash, a Republican and libertarian maverick from
Michigan.