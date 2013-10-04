CHICAGO Oct 4 Top U.S. meat packer Tyson Foods
Inc told hog producers in a letter late Thursday that it
has developed an alternative formula to determine the price it
pays for hogs since USDA market prices have been suspended due
to the government shutdown on Oct. 1.
Tyson typically prices live hogs based on USDA Agricultural
Marketing Service data that have not been available since the
shutdown. Tyson is using price data from Urner Barry, a U.S.
analytical research firm closely followed by livestock packers
and traders for its meat prices and data, to calculate cash hog
values.
Top pork producer Smithfield also told hog producers earlier
this week it was adjusting how it was pricing hogs until the
federal government reopened.