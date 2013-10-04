By Alyce Hinton
CHICAGO Oct 4 Top U.S. meat packer Tyson Foods
Inc told hog producers that it had developed an
alternative formula to determine the price it pays for hogs
since U.S. Department of Agriculture's market prices have been
suspended due to the government shutdown on Oct. 1.
Tyson, which uses data from the USDA's Agricultural
Marketing Service to determine the cash value for hogs, said in
a letter late Thursday that it would now use price data from
Urner Barry - a U.S. analytical research firm closely followed
by livestock packers and traders for its meat prices and data -
until USDA-AMS price data is available.
"This method will be used beginning with market hog
deliveries on Monday, Oct. 7," Tyson said in its letter to hog
suppliers.
Once the USDA begins providing the necessary market reports
to determine prices, Tyson will revert back to its original
pricing formula, it added.
U.S. livestock markets are reeling from this week's
disruption of USDA data as packers, producers and traders count
on daily slaughter, wholesale pork and beef prices to calculate
livestock prices. Those market reports were pulled along with
thousands of others that the agricultural industry counts on to
price commodities.
Top pork producer Smithfield told hog producers earlier this
week that it was adjusting how it was pricing hogs until the
federal government reopened. On Wednesday, U.S. futures operator
CME Group Inc suspended its lean hog and feeder cattle
price indexes, both of which are based on USDA price data to
determine final livestock settlement values.