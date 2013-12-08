WASHINGTON Dec 8 A senior Democrat said on
Sunday he hoped an emerging deal on the U.S. budget would
include an extension of unemployment benefits but added that his
party would not necessarily walk away from an agreement that
left it out.
"I don't think we've reached that point where we've said,
'This is it, take it or leave it,'" Senator Richard Durbin told
the ABC program "This Week," when pressed on whether his party
would insist on including jobless aid in a final deal.
Durbin, the second-ranking Senate Democrat, said that based
on what he has heard from Senator Patty Murray, the lead
Democratic negotiator on the budget, the fiscal talks are making
progress and moving in the right direction.
The House of Representatives and Senate budget panel,
created after the government shutdown in October, is discussing
a two-year accord that would ease the impact of across-the-board
spending cuts known as the "sequester" and lower the near-term
risk of another damaging fiscal showdown.
Durbin's comments signaled some flexibility on the issue of
jobless aid. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy
Pelosi said last week that Democrats "cannot support" a budget
deal without an extension of unemployment insurance. Pelosi
later clarified that she would like to see jobless benefits
included in the budget deal but that she would be open to the
idea of passing it under separate legislation.
Speaking on ABC on Sunday, Republican Senator Rob Portman,
who is a member of the negotiating committee, expressed optimism
about a fiscal deal, saying he hoped it could come together by
the end of the week.
An extension of emergency unemployment benefits is a
priority for President Barack Obama and his Democratic allies in
Congress. Democrats have warned that without an extension,
federal benefits will expire for some 1.3 million Americans in
the week of Dec. 28.
Democrats see a budget deal as one of the best legislative
vehicles for passing an extension of the jobless aid, though
they have said there are other options they could consider.
Federal unemployment benefits kick in for out-of-work
Americans who have exhausted their state unemployment aid, which
in many states runs out after 26 weeks.
The emergency federal aid began during the Great Recession
in 2008 and has been renewed every year since.
Though government figures on Friday showed the U.S.
unemployment rate fell to a five-year low of 7 percent in
November, many Democrats say the U.S. job market is still far
from robust and long-term unemployment remains a problem for
many Americans.
Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner has
said that if Obama has a plan for extending unemployment
benefits, he would "entertain" it.
Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Senator Rand Paul of
Kentucky, a possible 2016 Republican presidential candidate,
said an extension of jobless benefits beyond the traditional 26
weeks could work against the unemployed.
He cited studies that show that the longer workers have been
unemployed, the harder it is for them to find jobs.
"When you allow people to be on unemployment insurance for
99 weeks, you're causing them to become part of this perpetual
unemployed group in our economy," Paul said. "And it really -
while it seems good, it actually does a disservice to the people
you're trying to help."