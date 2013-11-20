By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. congressional Democrats
are pushing to extend emergency unemployment benefits, saying
they are needed to help the economy and provide a safety net for
Americans struggling in a sluggish job market.
Extending unemployment benefits is a priority of President
Barack Obama, and his fellow Democrats see an opportunity to
include such an extension in a possible budget deal that is
being negotiated by a bipartisan panel led by Republican
Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Democratic Senator
Patty Murray of Washington.
"This is a human crisis for hundreds of thousands of
people," said Michigan Congressman Sander Levin, senior Democrat
on the House of Representative Ways and Means Committee and a
lead sponsor of legislation in the House that would continue
federal unemployment benefits through 2014. Senator Jack Reed,
Democrat of Rhode Island, is a lead sponsor of identical
legislation in the Senate.
Without the legislation, 1.3 million Americans will see
their benefits expire in the week of Dec. 28, Democrats warned.
That would have ripple effects through the economy because it
would curb household spending while the economy is growing at
only a modest pace.
The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 7.3 percent in October,
according to the Labor Department.
Federal unemployment benefits kick in for out-of-work
Americans who have exhausted their state unemployment aid, which
in many states runs out after 26 weeks.
The emergency aid began during the Great Recession in 2008
and has been renewed every year since, most recently as part of
the budget deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax
increases.
The budget negotiating panel faces a Dec. 13 deadline to
reach a deal. A month later, on Jan. 15, funding for federal
agencies is due to run out unless Congress can agree on spending
measures.
Democratic supporters of the unemployment insurance
legislation said there are other possible bills to which they
might seek to attach the extension, but they view the budget
negotiations as the best avenue for getting it passed by
Congress.