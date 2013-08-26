By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The Obama administration
warned Congress on Monday that the United States could run out
of money to pay its bills soon after mid-October if lawmakers do
not move swiftly to raise a limit on government borrowing.
"Congress should act as soon as possible to protect
America's good credit," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a
letter to congressional leaders, urging action "well before any
risk of default becomes imminent."
The government has been scraping up against its $16.7
trillion debt limit since May, but has avoid defaulting on any
of its obligations by employing a number of emergency measures
to manage its cash, like suspending investments in pension funds
for federal workers.
Lew said the government will exhaust its borrowing capacity
in the middle of October and be left with about $50 billion in
cash on hand, an amount that he said could conceivably be wiped
out in a single day. That would make default imminent and could
shake investors' confidence in the United States, he said.
"Such a scenario could undermine financial markets and
result in significant disruptions to our economy," Lew added.
A heated debate in Washington over the debt ceiling nearly
led to default in 2011. This roiled financial markets at the
time and helped prompt a Wall Street rating agency to downgrade
America's debt rating.
This year, Republicans are considering using the need to
raise the debt ceiling as leverage for their agenda in Congress.
The party is trying to weaken President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare overhaul. Conservatives also want to reform tax laws
and get Obama to approve a proposed oil pipeline.
"The debt limit remains a reminder that, under President
Obama, Washington has failed to deal seriously with America's
debt and deficit," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for House
Speaker John Boehner.
While Congress has already taken the tax and spending
decisions that have fueled U.S. budget deficits, it also
separately controls the limit on the nation's debt.
Obama is vowing not to let the debt ceiling be a bargaining
chip in other political discussions.
"We will not negotiate with Republicans in Congress over
Congress' responsibility to pay the bills that Congress has
racked up, period," said White House spokesman Jay Carney.
Previously, the Obama administration had said Congress
needed to act by early September, but a strengthening economy
has boosted tax receipts, buying the government more time before
it runs out of borrowing room.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has said the
government might not exhaust its borrowing capacity until
November, an estimate in line with private sector forecasts.