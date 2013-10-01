CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a Republican measure on Tuesday to fund the Veterans Administration while much of the rest of the government remains closed.
A majority of the House voted for the legislation, 264-164. But since the measure was placed on a legislative fast-track, it needed two-thirds to pass, and thus failed.
Democrats argued that Republicans should instead approve a bill passed by the Senate to fund the Veterans Administration and other federal agencies through Nov. 15.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 12 Bharat R. Ramamurti, a legislative aide for Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, is a contender for one of the vacancies on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.