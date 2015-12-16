WASHINGTON Dec 16 Citizens of 38 countries,
including many in Europe, will face new restrictions on travel
to the United States under changes to the "visa waiver" program
tucked into a massive spending bill unveiled in the U.S.
Congress on Wednesday.
U.S. officials have been eyeing the visa waiver program,
which allows citizens of close allies to enter the country
without being screened, since last month's Islamic State attacks
in Paris.
Several of the attackers held European passports that would
have allowed them to easily enter the United States under the
existing system.
If the $1.1 trillion funding bill passes as expected later
this week, citizens of the visa waiver countries would be
required to submit to interviews if they have visited "high
risk" nations such as Syria, Iraq, Iran or Sudan since March
2011.
It would also bar from the program citizens from visa waiver
countries like France, Britain and Germany who have dual
nationalities.
Countries in the program would also be required to issue
passports with electronic chips containing biometric information
in order to minimize fraud. They would also be required to
report lost or stolen passports to Interpol within 24 hours, and
screen travelers against Interpol databases.
The visa waiver measures had broad support from both
Republicans and Democrats, as well as President Barack Obama.
They passed the House of Representatives overwhelmingly last
week.
Some critics say the changes could hurt U.S. tourism by
making travel more difficult for many visitors. Others say they
unfairly create a "second class" of citizens because of the
restrictions on dual nationals.
Another security bill passed by the House in the wake of the
Paris attacks, a Republican-backed measure making it more
difficult for refugees from war-torn Syria to enter the United
States, was not included in the spending package.
Many lawmakers, including several Republicans, said they
thought it was more important to focus on the visa waiver
program, which affects millions of people each year, than the
far smaller number of refugees, who already face 18-24 months of
screening before being admitted.
Obama announced plans in September to admit 10,000 Syrian
refugees in the next year.
Some members of Congress said on Wednesday they expected the
Syrian bill to be brought up again near year but it faces strong
opposition from Senate Democrats and a veto threat from Obama.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell)