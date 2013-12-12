Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a new regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a two-year, bipartisan budget plan that would end some automatic spending cuts on federal agencies and replace them with more targeted government savings.
By an overwhelming margin, the House passed the measure that also aims to end the partisan fighting between Republicans and Democrats over fiscal affairs, which led to last October's 16-day partial government shutdown.
The budget deal must next pass the Democratic-controlled Senate before being sent to President Barack Obama for signing into law.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to return to South Africa early on Tuesday after being ordered home from London by President Jacob Zuma, hours before a court hearing over the closure of accounts belonging to friends of the president.
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.