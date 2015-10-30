WASHINGTON Oct 30 Legislation to avert a default on U.S. debt and extend the federal government's borrowing authority through March 15, 2017, cleared a 60-vote procedural hurdle in the Senate early on Friday, easing the way for passage of the bill shortly.

The measure also would put in place a two-year budget deal allowing $80 billion in increased spending for military and domestic programs. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Kavita Chandran)