WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Senate on Friday passed and sent to the House of Representatives a bill to fund government operations from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 to avert agency shutdowns.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are considering attaching controversial items to this straight-forward emergency funding bill, such as denying funds for President Barack Obama's healthcare law for a year.

Such a move by the House could result in deadlock and put the federal government closer to a shutdown on Tuesday.