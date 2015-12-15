WASHINGTON Dec 15 There is no excuse for not quickly completing a spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers to finance the government through September 2016, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

Republican congressional leaders said earlier on Tuesday that important progress had been made toward agreement on a deal for a $1.15 trillion spending bill ahead of a Wednesday deadline, but Democrats said energy provisions were still outstanding. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Diane Craft)