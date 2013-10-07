WASHINGTON Oct 7 White House officials remained firm on Monday that President Barack Obama will not negotiate with congressional Republicans under the threat of a debt default and repeated that it is up to Congress to raise the U.S. borrowing cap.

"There has never been a period where you have a serious faction or a serious strategy by one political party ... to use the threat of default as the main tactic in extracting policy," White House National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling said at a Politico breakfast on Monday.