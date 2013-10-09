WASHINGTON Oct 9 President Barack Obama
directed government lawyers to find an immediate fix for stalled
aid for the families of soldiers killed in the line of duty
during the government shutdown, White House spokesman Jay Carney
told reporters on Wednesday.
Obama signed a law just before the shutdown allowing the
Pentagon to pay the military, but lawyers said the bill did not
permit the government to pay a $100,000 tax-free payment to
families of fallen troops during the impasse.
At least five families of soldiers killed last weekend in
Afghanistan were affected by the suspension, U.S. Senator John
McCain said. The Republican lawmaker said on Tuesday that
members of Congress should be "embarrassed" and "ashamed" for
the lapse.
Obama was "very disturbed" when he heard about the lapse,
and directed lawyers at the Defense Department and White House
budget office to find a way to resume the payments, Carney told
reporters.
"The president expects this to be fixed today," Carney said.
He said the Pentagon told Congress that it would be "legally
unable" to pay death benefits in the event of a shutdown, but
that the issue "was not explicitly addressed" in the law that
allows the military to continue to be paid.