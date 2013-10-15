WASHINGTON Oct 15 White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday that negotiations in the Senate are making progress toward ending a fiscal impasse but "we're far from a deal at this point.

With time running out until a Thursday deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling or face a debt default, the White House was hopeful the Senate would provide a path out of the crisis.

"We're encouraged by the progress that we've seen in the Senate, but we're far from a deal at this point," Carney told reporters.