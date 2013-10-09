WASHINGTON Oct 9 The White House believes
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will "do the
right thing" and pass legislation to lift the debt limit and
reopen the government, White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters on Wednesday.
In the meantime, President Barack Obama has directed lawyers
at the Defense Department and White House budget office to find
an immediate legal fix for paying death benefits to military
families - which were cut off during the government shutdown,
Carney said.
Obama expects the death benefit problem to be fixed on
Wednesday, Carney said.