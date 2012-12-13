WASHINGTON Dec 13 The White House said on
Thursday congressional Republicans have not budged on a key
sticking point in negotiations to avert the looming "fiscal
cliff" - the issue of raising tax rates on the top 2 percent of
U.S. earners.
"What we have not seen from the Republicans is any movement
at all on the fundamental issue," White House spokesman Jay
Carney said at a briefing.
"We have not seen in our conversations or in offers any
difference in the stated position by the speaker of the House
when it comes to revenue," Carney said, referring to House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner.