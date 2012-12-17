WASHINGTON Dec 17 The only proposal that avoids
the year-end U.S. "fiscal cliff" in a balanced manner is the one
President Barack Obama has put forward, White House spokesman
Jay Carney said on Monday.
"The only plan that we have seen that achieves the size and
the balance that's required for sustainable - for long-term
deficit reduction and for putting our economy on a sustainable
fiscal path, is the president's," Carney told reporters at a
briefing.
Carney had been asked to comment on reports of a proposal
from House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a
Republican, that would allow top tax rates to rise in exchange
for cuts to entitlement programs.