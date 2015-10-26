BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
WASHINGTON Oct 26 The Obama administration continues to work with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reach a compromise deal on the federal budget and U.S. debt limit, the White House said on Monday.
"Not everything ... has been agreed to. That means that nothing at this point has been agreed to. We continue to urge Republicans to continue to engage constructively with Democrats to identify common ground," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a regular news briefing.
Earnest declined to comment on a report that progress had been made in the talks. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.