WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Obama administration on
Wednesday called on Congress to quickly pass legislation to fund
the federal government, saying proposed riders would undermine
Wall Street reform, carbon curbs for power plants, and Obamacare
health insurance law.
"Congressional Republicans are whistling past the political
graveyard of a government shutdown," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters at a briefing.
"We are hopeful that in the nine days that remain for
members of Congress to do their job, that Republicans will
abandon this effort to lard up the bill with ideological
riders," he added.
