WASHINGTON Oct 1 President Barack Obama would
veto any "piecemeal" legislation that would restore funding only
to certain parts of the government like national parks, veterans
programs and the District of Columbia rather than a broad
federal spending bill, the White House said on Tuesday.
"These piecemeal efforts are not serious, and they are no
way to run a government," spokeswoman Amy Brundage said in a
statement, noting that the White House wants the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives to pass a bill
that would continue funding the federal government without any
unrelated policy measures attached.
"The president and the Senate have been clear that they
won't accept this kind of game-playing, and if these bills were
to come to the president's desk, he would veto them," she said.
Congress failed to agree on spending for the fiscal year
that began on Tuesday, leading to a government shutdown.
Obama did sign a bill on Monday evening to ensure that the
military would be paid during the shutdown.
A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress, called the White House position
"unsustainably hypocritical."
"How does the White House justify signing the troop funding
bill, but vetoing similar measures for veterans, National Parks,
and (the) District of Columbia?" said Michael Steel, a spokesman
for Boehner.