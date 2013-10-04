WASHINGTON Oct 4 The White House said on Friday
that President Barack Obama would veto the latest series of
Republican spending bills designed to restart selected services
amid the government shutdown, echoing veto threats made on
similar House of Representatives measures earlier this week.
"The administration strongly opposes House passage of
piecemeal fiscal year 2014 appropriations legislation that
restores only very limited activities," the White House said in
a statement.
"Consideration of appropriations bills in this fashion is
not a serious or responsible way to run the United States
government," the White House said.