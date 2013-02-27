By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Journalist Bob Woodward on
Wednesday criticized Barack Obama's handling of the automatic
U.S. budget cuts set to take effect this week, calling the
president's decision to hold back on military deployments
"madness."
His comments continued what has become a running dispute
between Woodward, perhaps the country's best-known print
journalist, and the Democratic White House over who is
responsible for the across-the-board cuts scheduled to begin on
Friday.
Last week, Woodward published an opinion piece in the
Washington Post - where he is an associate editor - saying the
administration was "wrong" to blame the cuts on Republicans.
That drew retorts from White House press secretary Jay
Carney, who in posts on Twitter and later in comments to
reporters blamed the budget stalemate on Republican opposition
to including increased revenues in any deal to replace the cuts.
The $85 billion across-the-board budget cuts were mandated
by Congress and the White House as part of the August 2011 deal
to avoid a government default. The reductions are split between
defense spending and domestic programs.
Woodward, who first gained fame in the 1970s from exposing
the Watergate scandal during the administration of President
Richard Nixon, wrote a detailed account in his 2012 book, "The
Price of Politics," of the August 2011 deal that led to the
cuts.
On Wednesday he attacked Obama for drawing national security
into the budget debate.
"So we now have the president going out (saying) 'Because of
this piece of paper and this agreement, I can't do what I need
to do to protect the country.' That's a kind of madness that I
haven't seen in a long time," Woodward told MSNBC on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Obama warned of threats to Navy readiness in a
visit to the Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard in Virginia,
where maintenance to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln
has been delayed by the budget crisis.
Earlier this month, the Pentagon said it was delaying
deployment of another carrier, the USS Harry Truman, to the
Middle East because of funding.
Obama's decision to drag the military into the budget fight
likely would not have happened in previous administrations,
Republican or Democratic, Woodward added on MSNBC's "Morning
Joe" program.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Fred Barbash and Eric
Beech)