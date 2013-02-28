* Famed journalist says senior official sent him email
* Calls Obama's military cuts handling 'madness'
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 Journalist Bob Woodward on
Wednesday said a senior White House official told him he would
"regret" taking issue in recent days with President Barack
Obama's version of how across-the-board budget cuts came to be.
Woodward, who challenged the White House account in an
article on Sunday, said a "very senior" White House official
sent him an email in which, "It was said very clearly, 'You will
regret doing this.'"
Woodward made the comment in an interview with CNN's Wolf
Blitzer. He declined to name the official.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for
comment Wednesday night.
Earlier in the day, Woodward criticized Barack Obama's
handling of the cuts set to take effect this week, calling the
president's decision to hold back on military deployments
"madness."
His comments continued what has become a running dispute
between Woodward, perhaps the country's best-known print
journalist, and the Democratic White House about who is
responsible for the across-the-board cuts scheduled to begin on
Friday.
Last week, Woodward published an opinion piece in the
Washington Post - where he is an associate editor - saying the
administration was "wrong" to blame the cuts on Republicans.
That drew retorts from White House press secretary Jay
Carney, who in posts on Twitter and later in comments to
reporters blamed the budget stalemate on Republican opposition
to including increased revenues in any deal to replace the cuts.
The $85 billion across-the-board budget cuts were mandated
by Congress and the White House as part of the August 2011 deal
to avoid a government default. The reductions are split between
defense spending and domestic programs.
Woodward, who first gained fame in the 1970s from exposing
the Watergate scandal during the administration of President
Richard Nixon, wrote a detailed account in his 2012 book, "The
Price of Politics," of the August 2011 deal that led to the
cuts.
Woodward followed with two television appearances on
Wednesday.
In one, on MSNBC, he attacked Obama for drawing national
security into the budget debate.
"So we now have the president going out (saying) 'Because of
this piece of paper and this agreement, I can't do what I need
to do to protect the country.' That's a kind of madness that I
haven't seen in a long time," Woodward told MSNBC on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Obama warned of threats to Navy readiness in a
visit to the Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard in Virginia,
where maintenance to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln
has been delayed by the budget crisis.
Earlier this month, the Pentagon said it was delaying
deployment of another carrier, the USS Harry Truman, to the
Middle East because of funding.
Obama's decision to drag the military into the budget fight
likely would not have happened in previous administrations,
Republican or Democratic, Woodward added on MSNBC's "Morning
Joe" program.
In the second interview, on CNN, he said, "It makes me very
uncomfortable to have the White House telling reporters, you're
going to regret doing something that you believe in."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Fred Barbash, Eric Beech
and Lisa Shumaker)