* Woodward critical of White House account on origin of cuts
* White House official apologizes for raised voice
* Spending cuts in 2013 stem from debt limit deal in 2011
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A prominent Washington
journalist said in interviews on Wednesday a senior White House
official warned him he would "regret" publishing a story
challenging the White House's account of how the idea for
automatic spending cuts originated.
Bob Woodward said in interviews with Politico and CNN that
when he informed the White House he was writing a story critical
of the White House's handling of a debate over the origin of the
cuts, known as sequestration, the official reacted angrily.
The aide "yelled at me for about a half hour," Woodward told
Politico, and then followed up the tirade with an email.
"I apologize for raising my voice in our conversation
today," the official wrote Woodward. "You're focusing on a few
specific trees that give a very wrong impression of the forest.
But perhaps we will just not see eye to eye here. ... I think
you will regret staking out that claim."
Politico reported that Woodward saw the statement as a
veiled threat.
"I've tangled with lots of these people," said the
journalist, who established his reputation by breaking the story
of the Watergate break-in under President Richard Nixon and has
written a series of best-selling books about Washington
politics.
"But suppose there's a young reporter who's only had a
couple of years - or 10 years' - experience and the White House
is sending him an email saying, 'You're going to regret this,'"
Woodward said. "You know, tremble, tremble. I don't think it's
the way to operate."
Some $85 billion in spending cuts are due to go into effect
Friday unless Congress acts, and with the deadline approaching
there is practically no movement toward preventing them.
President Barack Obama has scheduled a meeting with
congressional leaders on Friday, but little is expected of the
encounter.
The president has crisscrossed the country in recent weeks
to draw attention to the inconveniences and problems from the
cuts, which economists say could shave 0.6 percentage points off
of already anemic U.S. growth.
While the president has been conducting that campaign, the
spat over what Woodward calls the "paternity" of the sequester
has proven a distracting sideshow to the fiscal battle.
The administration has sought to counter charges by
Republicans that the sequestration cuts were proposed by Obama
administration officials.
Woodward's book "The Price of Politics" is a fly-on-the-wall
account of the negotiations in 2011 that ended with a deal to
raise the nation's debt limit. As part of the deal, both sides
agreed to make additional efforts to reduce the national budget
deficit, and proposed the sequester as an alternative so
unappealing that it would force the administration and
congressional Republicans to find common ground.
That deal proved elusive and both sides are currently
trading blame for the sequestration cuts.
TWITTER FUN
Woodward said in an article in the Washington Post on Friday
that the president and his chief of staff at the time, current
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, were wrong in initially claiming
last year that the sequester was the Republicans' idea.
"Obama personally approved of the plan for Lew and
(Rob)Nabors to propose the sequester to Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid," Woodward said. "They did so at 2:30 p.m. July 27,
2011, according to interviews with two senior White House aides
who were directly involved." Nabors was then the White House's
chief liaison to Congress and is now deputy chief of staff.
The administration has argued that both sides agreed to the
terms of the sequester and has pointed to comments at the time
from House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, a
Republican, that he was for the most part satisfied with the
deal that spawned the arrangement.
Woodward's account of his recent testy exchange with the
White House points to continued sensitivity over the issue of
whose idea the sequester was.
A White House official said in an emailed response to
Reuters that no threat was intended by the comment.
"The email from the aide was sent to apologize for voices
being raised in their previous conversation," the aide said.
"The note suggested that Mr. Woodward would regret the
observation he made regarding the sequester because that
observation was inaccurate, nothing more."
The BuzzFeed news website identified the official who
tangled with Woodward as Gene Sperling, head of the National
Economic Council. The White House did not respond to a request
to confirm the identity of the official.
News of the exchange drew instant reaction from Washington
insiders on Twitter, much of poking fun at the war of words.
"My amateur advice: stop cooperating with Woodward in the
first place," wrote Neera Tanden, the president of the
liberal-leaning Center for American Progress think-tank and a
former Obama campaign adviser.
"Hey, guess what? All of you will talk to Woodward for his
next book, too," wrote Tony Fratto of Hamilton Place Strategies
and a former White House official under President George W.
Bush.