* Justice Department employees among first to get notices
* Military's 800,000 civilian employees expected to be
hardest hit
* Cuts could affect border patrol, meat inspections,
airports
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, March 1 The nation's largest
employer, the U.S. government, has begun notifying its vast and
varied workforce to prepare for reduced hours and slashed
paychecks over the next seven months as big budget cuts that
were once an abstraction became a reality Friday.
Some 115,000 employees of the Department of Justice
-including prosecutors across the country - were among the first
to get the official word in notices that actually started going
out last week but were made public Friday, hours before the $85
billion in cuts were set to take effect.
They were told they would be furloughed for "no more than 14
workdays" between April 21 and Sept. 30.
The full scope of the cuts - and the method of implementing
them-may become clearer after President Barack Obama signs an
order late Friday night and the White House budget office issues
further instructions to agencies on how to implement it.
The across-the-board cutbacks were mandated by an August,
2011 deficit reduction law, structured to be so disruptive that
Congress would ultimately replace them with more targeted
savings.
Congress postponed them for two months in the January
"fiscal cliff" deal, but that delay ended Friday, after
Democrats, who control the White House and the U.S. Senate, and
Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representatives,
failed to agree on a way forward.
Notices of "intent to furlough" have gone to many of the
unions representing government employees, with whom officials of
each agency are required to consult as they plan the reductions
in work days designed to achieve the savings mandated by
Congress in August, 2011.
The Department of the Army informed unions that all civilian
units may need to schedule up to 176 "non-contiguous hours" of
furlough, equating to 22 eight-hour days between April and the
end of the government's fiscal year in September.
The military employs roughly 800,000 civilians, and with
half the $85 billion in cuts concentrated on defense, those
workers are expected to be among the hardest hit.
Unions representing employees of the Army's Aberdeen Proving
Ground in Aberdeen, Maryland, got notices Thursday.
U.S. ports of entry, with thousands of immigration, customs
and transportation-related employees will also be heavily
impacted.
The full extent of the disruption the furloughs might cause
won't be clear for some weeks, as federal rules require that 30
days pass before they can be implemented.
According to government officials, no employees will be
taken off the job before then, though hiring freezes are already
in effect at many federal agencies in anticipation of the cuts.
The White House and heads of top agencies in Washington have
said that if the cuts continue for the full seven months
mandated under the law, the furloughs could disrupt virtually
every federal activity in the country, from patrols along the
borders to inspections of meat in plants to the movement of
cargo and people through airports and customs.
Theoretically, the sequestration could continue for another
nine years under the law establishing the cuts, though that is
considered unlikely.
"What we've basically been told is that every employee in
customs and border protection is subject to being furloughed,"
said Richard M. Larrabee, port commerce director for the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey.
"Right now that plan looks like it could be as much as one
day out of every 10 would be unpaid vacation day. The impact of
that is not completely clear to us or to customs at this point,"
he told Reuters.
Though Washington is the seat of government, only about
370,000 of the nation's 2.7 million federal workers are in the
Washington metropolitan area.
The others are spread around the United States and the
world, with the heaviest concentrations in California, Illinois,
New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The average federal worker, according to a study by the
Congressional Budget Office, is 47 years old with 16 years of
service. Slightly fewer than half had college degrees. Their
average annual pay is about $40,000.