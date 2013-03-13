By Ruffin Prevost
CODY, Wyo., March 13
CODY, Wyo., March 13 With government snow plows
idled by federal budget cuts known as the "sequester," small
Wyoming towns on the fringe of Yellowstone are organizing a
private fund-raising drive for this year's spring road-clearing
operation inside the national park.
The bootstrap effort by small business owners in the local
tourism industry is to include an online appeal for donations,
allowing Yellowstone National Park fans around the world to chip
in to help ensure the park opens on time.
Wyoming Governor Matt Mead on Tuesday announced his backing
for a plan that would allow for private money to pay for state
Transportation Department plows and workers to remove snow along
the east entrance road from Cody and the south entrance road
from Jackson.
The National Park Service said last week that plowing snow
from Yellowstone's roads would be delayed because of automatic,
across-the-board spending cuts imposed March 1 under a drastic
deficit-reduction deal between Republicans in Congress and
President Barack Obama.
Spring plowing operations would otherwise have begun on
Monday, the start of the first full week of March.
The newly announced two-week plowing delay will push back
the traditional May opening by two weeks for entrances handling
visitor traffic from Jackson and Cody, park service officials
said. Those towns, each with fewer than 10,000 residents, stand
to lose millions of dollars in early-season tourist spending.
During the first two weeks of May last year, nearly 12,000
visitors passed into Yellowstone through Cody's East Gate alone.
Access to the park's interior through three more entrances
in Montana will be delayed for shorter periods by a late start
in plowing, the park service said.
Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk has said he expects to
save about $250,000 by delaying plowing until warmer weather. He
is required to cut $1.75 million from his annual budget,
with seven months left in the fiscal year.
Other savings will be realized by reducing the park's
seasonal workforce, through travel and training reductions and
by not hiring replacements for some departing permanent workers,
Wenk said.
Cody Country Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Scott
Balyo predicted the fund-raising effort would generate "positive
press associated with accomplishing this for travelers" while
contributing to "the larger national conversation" about fiscal
issues.
Balyo and many business owners in Cody see their
do-it-yourself plowing plan as a chance to show that their
scrappy cowboy town, founded by frontier showman Buffalo Bill
Cody, can triumph over the ugly fallout of Washington gridlock.
Yellowstone officials met with Cody business leaders Tuesday
to discuss the logistics of plowing 28 miles of high mountain
road between the park's East Gate and the interior Lower Loop
Road at Fishing Bridge. Snow along the road's highest point, at
8,524-foot Sylvan Pass, can pile up 8 to 12 feet high.
Nash said park officials are open to plowing proposals from
the state "no matter the source of funding," as long as a
written agreement is in place to cover liability issues and
other details. Park officials have also committed to staffing
entrance gates and plowing any new snow if local efforts are
successful, he said.
Elected officials from both communities have backed the plan
but have yet to commit public funds. Mead has ruled out using
state money, and the mayors of both towns have joined him in
expressing concern over setting a precedent of covering federal
costs in the park.
