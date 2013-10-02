By Ruffin Prevost
| CODY, Wyo.
CODY, Wyo. Oct 1 Bartender Evelyn Burgess drove
all the way from Seattle hoping to see wolves and bears in their
natural habitat in Yellowstone National Park, but instead headed
home on Tuesday after the first U.S. government shutdown in 17
years closed the park.
The only close look Burgess got of the predators she sought
was through fences at a private wildlife refuge on Monday before
rangers on Tuesday turned her away at the entrance to
Yellowstone, famed for its wildlife and gushing geysers.
"I kind of feel like we're getting screwed over on this
deal," said Burgess, 30, who had paid $25 for a seven-day pass
to the world's first national park, which she was visiting on a
long-awaited vacation with her mother.
Burgess joined a string of disappointed vacationers on
Tuesday who were either turned away from the park or told they
would soon have to pack up their tents and leave amid a standoff
between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans
over healthcare reforms.
Yellowstone, straddling a rugged corner of Wyoming, Montana
and Idaho, is among 401 National Park Service attractions across
the United States that shut their gates to fee-paying visitors
after the U.S. Congress missed a midnight deadline to agree on a
spending bill.
Among the iconic U.S. sites that were closed to visitors on
Tuesday were the Grand Canyon, the Statue of Liberty and
Alcatraz Island, the home of the infamous former federal jail in
San Francisco Bay. Also shut was California's Yosemite National
Park, which celebrated its 123 birthday on Tuesday.
Burgess had wasted at least $2,000 in lost wages and travel
expenses, including booking a time-share in West Yellowstone,
Montana, although that was the least of her disappointments.
"It's also the emotional letdown of planning this whole trip
and now not being able to even get into the park," she said,
venting her frustration at the standoff between Obama and
congressional Republicans. "Yellowstone Park has absolutely
nothing to do with health care."
'IT'S REALLY PRETTY EMPTY'
Would-be visitor Jack Leighton, 63, meanwhile, who was
headed for the mountainous park on a cross-country trip starting
in California with his adult daughter, watched in dismay on
Monday as his holiday plans were ruined.
"We sat there in a cheap motel in Utah last night, turned on
the TV and watched the government go down in flames," he said.
"It's embarrassing and humiliating, and I can't tell you how
frustrated I am that politics has gotten in the way of the
beauty of our country," he said.
An offer floated by Republican party leaders on Tuesday to
mitigate some of the impact of the shutdown would restore
funding for federal parks, veterans programs and the District of
Columbia, although it was rejected by the White House.
The national parks attract some 280 million visitors a year,
among them about 3.5 million who flock to Yellowstone, where
signs at its five entrances on Tuesday read simply "Government
Shutdown, no visitor access."
Inside Yellowstone itself, there were few visitors on
Tuesday despite a warm, sunny fall day that would usually draw
much larger crowds, said Montana-based nature photographer
Christopher Cauble.
"It's really pretty empty, and kind of strange walking
around with so few people here," said Cauble, who drove into
Yellowstone on Monday evening when it became apparent that a
shutdown would mean visitors would be barred.
"A few people here are just checking their phones to see if
there are any updates, and some are just wandering around
mumbling things about Republicans," he said.
(Additional reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)