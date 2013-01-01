Waymo working on self-driving trucks
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Jan 1 The Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday said the Senate-passed legislation to avert the "fiscal cliff" will add nearly $4 trillion to federal deficits over a decade, largely because it extends low tax rates for nearly every American.
The congressional scorekeeper's analysis could fuel further debate about the legislation, which could come to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon.
CBO said the fiscal year 2013 deficit would be about $330 billion higher than if Congress fails to act and lets $600 billion in higher taxes and spending cuts take effect.
June 2 Gold inched lower on Friday as Asian stocks and the dollar firmed after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures appeared to boost the prospects for an interest rate hike this month. Investors will be looking out for further clues on the outlook for rates in U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,262.95 per ounce by 0054 GMT. It has fallen 0.3 percent for the week and could register