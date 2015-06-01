TORONTO, June 1 The Federal Reserve wants to get
back to holding just Treasury securities on its balance sheet,
but has retained some "maneuvering room" on how exactly it will
get there, a top Fed official said on Monday.
The U.S. central bank added trillions of dollars in
mortgage-backed securities to its holdings after the financial
crisis in an effort to push down long-term borrowing costs and
encourage spending and investing. The Fed has signalied it
likely will allow those securities to run off as they mature,
and only after it begins to raise rates.
"We're going up with the interest rate, then along, then
another little jump," Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said after
a speech here. "During that process we'll decide at what rate to
get rid of the mortgage backed securities."
