June 26 U.S. commercial fishermen are throwing
away about $1 billion worth of edible fish each year, according
to a conservation group which is advocating for incentives to
stop the waste.
The quantity of so-called bycatch - that is, fish that
wasn't targeted but caught inadvertently - is estimated by the
U.S. government at two billion pounds (907,185 tonnes) a year.
The surprise was the quality of the bycatch that often is
tossed back into the ocean dead or dying, said marine scientist
Amanda Keledjian, author of the report from Oceana, a nonprofit
international conservation group.
"We're not just throwing away trash fish. We're throwing
away meals," Keledjian said.
Keledjian said fishermen throw away the unintended catch for
several reasons, including lack of a permit to fish the species,
quotas, size limit laws and the complication of processing an
odd fish back at the dock.
The study put a price on the bycatch reported by U.S.
fisheries in 2010 and recently compiled by the National Marine
Fisheries Service.
T. J. Tate, who until recently headed an organization of 110
red snapper commercial fishing businesses in the Gulf of Mexico,
said most commercial fishermen are conservationists at heart and
support measures to keep fisheries sustainable.
"What they don't want is to be regulated to death where they
can't do what they do," said Tate.
Her group, the Gulf of Mexico Reef Shareholders Alliance,
which banded together in 2008 to protect the marine environment,
already encourages the landing of red porgy, their typical
bycatch, which they promote and sell under their own brand.
The Oceana report said the discarded bycatch included $45
million worth of sea trout from the South Atlantic and Gulf of
Mexico, $20 million in sea scallops from the Mid-Atlantic and
New England, and $53 million in Pacific halibut from Alaska,
which was 25 percent of the landed halibut, according to the
report.
Oceana is calling for economic incentives, including the
possibility of a bycatch tax, to both bring the bycatch to
market to retrieve some value and to encourage the adoption of
improved gear to avoid bycatch.
The bycatch of unwanted fish or ocean wildlife was "one of
the biggest threats to the health of ocean ecosystems,
contributing to overfishing and the decline of fish populations
around the world," Oceana said.
(Editing by David Adams and Sandra Maler)