UPDATE 3-China March factory activity grows fastest in nearly 5 years on building boom
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
NEW YORK, June 28 Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed the United States' top level credit rating at AAA but held the outlook at negative, citing still elevated debt levels that leave it vulnerable to shocks unless more deficit reduction measures are adopted.
The affirmation reflects strong economic and credit fundamentals, the firm said in a statement.
Fitch said it will conduct a further review of the credit rating by the end of 2013.
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY
SYDNEY, March 31 A devastating cyclone that pummelled Australia's northeast this week is likely to have a dampening effect on the country's economy with coal production, exports and construction activity taking a hit.