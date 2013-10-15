BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 15 Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday it could cut the sovereign credit rating of the United States from AAA citing the political brinkmanship over raising the federal debt ceiling.
STRASBOURG, April 4 All financial business denominated in euros should be moved from London to the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, an EU lawmaker said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, April 4 Shares in Egypt's MM Group will start trading next Tuesday following this week's placement, in which the company raised 750 million pounds ($42 million) by selling a 30 percent stake to investors.