NEW YORK Nov 30 Canada has tools ready to
deploy if the euro zone's financial crisis begins to affect the
Canadian economy, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told Reuters
Insider on Wednesday.
He said more fiscal "encouragement" for the Canadian
economy might be possible, but that balancing Canada's budget
was still a top priority.
Flaherty said European leaders needed to think more about
budgets as well. Among the most important steps leaders could
take to stem the financial crisis was, in his view, setting up
a strict monitoring system to make sure countries with large
debt burdens took the steps they laid out to reduce their
deficits.
He said there was no role for the International Monetary
Fund in the euro zone crisis until euro zone countries first
put up more of their own resources to help stop the crisis from
spreading. Then, the IMF could monitor the fiscal reforms the
heavily indebted countries were taking.
Flaherty said Canada had no plans to reinstate a popular
home renovation tax credit temporarily established to help
combat the effects of the 2008 financial crisis.