NEW YORK Nov 30 Canada has tools ready to deploy if the euro zone's financial crisis begins to affect the Canadian economy, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told Reuters Insider on Wednesday.

He said more fiscal "encouragement" for the Canadian economy might be possible, but that balancing Canada's budget was still a top priority.

Flaherty said European leaders needed to think more about budgets as well. Among the most important steps leaders could take to stem the financial crisis was, in his view, setting up a strict monitoring system to make sure countries with large debt burdens took the steps they laid out to reduce their deficits.

He said there was no role for the International Monetary Fund in the euro zone crisis until euro zone countries first put up more of their own resources to help stop the crisis from spreading. Then, the IMF could monitor the fiscal reforms the heavily indebted countries were taking.

Flaherty said Canada had no plans to reinstate a popular home renovation tax credit temporarily established to help combat the effects of the 2008 financial crisis.