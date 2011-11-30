NEW YORK Nov 30 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty on Wednesday said any additional money non-European countries may put into the International Monetary Fund should go toward preventing the "knock-on effects" of the euro zone crisis on poorer countries.

Flaherty said the best forum for discussing how countries can coordinate to help Europe is the G20, and that members of the G20 that aren't in the euro zone agree that euro zone countries bear the primary responsibility for coming up with resources to quell their financial crisis.

Flaherty told the Toronto Financial Services Day conference in New York that the steps central banks around the world took on Wednesday to expand currency swap lines were "positive" and would help add liquidity to the financial system.