NEW YORK Nov 30 The gathering of leaders and finance ministers from 20 economically powerful countries known as the Group of 20 has lost some of the unifying spirit it had in 2008, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Flaherty said that while G20 participants all agreed that Europe needed to take more steps to deal with its financial crisis, including policing the fiscal reform efforts in countries like Greece, there was friction on the subject of the flexibility of some Asian countries' currencies.

He made his remarks during a panel session at the Toronto Financial Services Day conference in New York.