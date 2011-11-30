* Europe must use its own money to stem crisis - Flaherty
* IMF aid should go to poorer countries hurt by crisis
* Flaherty sees IMF monitoring fiscal consolidation steps
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Nov 30 European leaders should not
expect outside help until euro zone countries have put up more
of their own resources to try to stem their financial crisis,
Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said it was not the right
time for euro zone countries to turn to the International
Monetary Fund for help.
"Nothing happens, from our point of view," until the euro
zone countries commit more of their own resources to end the
crisis, Flaherty told Reuters Insider on the sidelines of the
Toronto Financial Services Day conference in New York
His comments came as soaring bond yields for some euro zone
countries and vanishing liquidity in the European markets
prompted central banks around the world to broaden their
liquidity swap agreements with each other and lower swap rates.
Finance ministers agreed on Tuesday night on detailed
plans to leverage the European Financial Stability Mechanism
(EFSF), but could not say by how much because of rapidly
worsening market conditions, prompting them to look to the
IMF.
Flaherty said asking for IMF aid was inappropriate.
"These are rich countries," Flaherty said. "The IMF's first
responsibility is to poor countries."
Flaherty said he saw a potential IMF role in the euro zone
crisis as one of a monitor. He said the organization could help
ensure that heavily indebted countries enacted the fiscal
reforms they pledged to make and worked toward balancing their
budgets.
The IMF could also use its funds to help poorer countries
deal with any "knock-on effects" the euro zone crisis might
produce, he said.
He added leaders within the euro zone needed to act
quickly.
"Delay has been the enemy" in the euro zone crisis, he
said.
Flaherty added richer countries like Germany, which have
been hesitant to bail out apparently more profligate neighbors
such as Greece, would have a hard time if they continued to
resist contributing more aid while still trying to hold on to
the euro.