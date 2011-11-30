NEW YORK Nov 30 The euro zone should put its own resources on the line first before asking for help from the International Monetary Fund and other countries to deal with its financial crisis, Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told the Toronto Financial Services Day conference in New York that the IMF's first responsibility in the world was "to poorer countries."

Flaherty also said he foresaw more coordinated central bank action to deal with the European crisis.