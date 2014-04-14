(Drops repeated word in byline)
By Laila Kearney
April 14 Rapper Flavor Flav must attend
counseling sessions after pleading guilty to lesser charges on
Monday in a Las Vegas domestic violence case in which he
threatened his longtime girlfriend's son with a knife in 2012,
court officials said.
The member of the hip hop group Public Enemy whose legal
name is William Drayton Jr was given a one-year suspended
sentence alongside the 12 family counseling sessions, Clark
County District Court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price said.
Drayton, 55, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors attempted
battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting
domestic violence, Clark County District Attorney spokeswoman
Tess Driver said.
Best known for his trademark clock necklace and eccentric
personality, the rapper was charged with felony assault and
child endangerment after his October 2012 arrest. Authorities
said he fought with longtime girlfriend Liz Trujillo and
threatened her teenage son with a knife at a residence about 10
miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.
Drayton was not sentenced to formal probation, but he could
serve jail time if he fails to complete the court-ordered
counseling sessions with Trujillo's son, Price said.
The rapper's attorney, Kristina Wildeveld, said the plea
deal was crafted to spare Drayton from having a felony crime on
his record.
"We came to an agreement that was acceptable to everyone,"
Wildeveld said. "Flav never had a felony. He never wanted to
have a felony."
Wildeveld said Drayton, who also faces a case involving
speeding and driving without a license in New York, has already
satisfied a couples counseling requirement the court would have
ordered by appearing on the cable TV reality show "Couples
Therapy" in 2013.
The attorney said Drayton was currently co-parenting with
Trujillo, but declined to say if they were in a relationship.
They have a young son together named Karma.
Drayton, who is originally from New York's Long Island, rose
to prominence in the late 1980s with the politically charged and
socially conscious hip hop group Public Enemy.
In recent years, Drayton's public profile rose as a reality
TV personality on series such as "The Surreal Life," "Strange
Love" and "Flavor of Love."
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Eric Walsh)