Dec 7 A 16-year-old boy from a military family
died on Saturday while traveling on an Atlanta-bound Delta Air
Lines flight to celebrate the Christmas holidays with
relatives, officials said.
The 9 a.m. PST flight had been in the air about half an hour
after taking off from Seattle when the boy had a medical
emergency, said Spokane, Washington's assistant fire chief,
Brian Schaeffer.
The plane was diverted to Spokane, where paramedics were
unable to resuscitate him, Schaeffer said.
Details of the medical emergency were not available.
The boy had an extensive medical history, but there was
"absolutely" no indication anything would go wrong on the
flight, Schaeffer said. He added the boy was traveling with his
mother.
"They'd been dealing with deployments and being moved
around, and it was really tragic to have this happen when they
were trying to get together with their family," Schaeffer said.
Schaeffer said arrangements were being made to deliver the
boy's body to family members in Atlanta.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)