NEW YORK, June 2 A United Airlines
flight to New York from Houston was forced to make an emergency
stop in Memphis when an unruly passenger got into a physical
skirmish with the crew, officials said on Monday.
Flight 1435 was en route from Houston's Bush
Intercontinental Airport to New York's LaGuardia Airport on
Saturday evening when a "disruptive" passenger sat in a jump
seat used by the crew and strapped himself in, a Transportation
Security Administration official said.
The man refused to return to his own seat and got into a
verbal and physical altercation with flight attendants, the
official said.
The disruption forced the plane to land at Memphis
International Airport, where the passenger was arrested, the FBI
in Memphis said. It was unclear what charges he would face.
At no point did the passenger attempt to rush the cockpit or
interfere with the piloting of the plane, FBI and TSA officials
said.
The flight resumed its journey, landing at Newark Liberty
International Airport in New Jersey early on Sunday due to hour
restrictions for takeoff and landing at LaGuardia.
